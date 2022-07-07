Warner Robins man releases new surveillance video in fatal hit-and-run

The video shows the moments just before the man was hit by the car.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Warner Robins man who works near the intersection where a driver hit and killed 47-year-old Christopher Miolen on Tuesday night, released a video of the moments leading up to the fatal hit-and-run.

Marion Williams hopes that will help the Warner Robins Police Department find the suspect.

The video shows the car involved in the accident that killed Miolen just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday night on Watson Boulevard near Hickory Street.

The car is a silver or gold four-door sedan with damage to the front end. The Warner Robins Police Department is asking for help in locating the suspect.

UPDATE: A short video clip of the Hit and Run suspect vehicle. The vehicle is traveling west bound in the outside lane at the beginning of the clip, turns right into the Walgreens parking lot, and drives out of sight. #WRPDstrong City of Warner Robins Government Macon Regional Crimestoppers Posted by Warner Robins Police Department on Thursday, July 7, 2022

Traffic Sargent Tim Pippio is conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to contact Sgt. Pippio at 478-302-5380, or you can contact the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.