The project will be completed this fall

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A new terminal and hangar are coming to the Perry-Houston County Airport.

PRO Construction Company was awarded the contract for the project.

The terminal will be 4,815 square feet and the hangar will be 11,700 square feet. Construction was started on the project last month.

Project manager Charles Dejournett says he thinks this will really help the Perry community and give a boost to the economy.

"I know they utilize the Macon airport. I think this will be an addition, another area for Perry -- you know, economic impact, being able to come in and bring additional companies to the area," said Dejournett.