It's now been six days since one of the nation's largest sources of fuel went offline and Central Georgians are struggling to find gas

MACON, Ga. — There's a new tool to help you find gas around town, as some are still having a hard time filling up their tanks.

The Colonial Pipeline came back online Wednesday night. The company says it'll take several days for supply to catch up, but normal service is set to return.

So instead of driving all over town searching, you can use Gas Buddy's new tool to help.

Just type in the city you're in and markers will pop up on the map.

Green indicates that a station has gas and yellow means fuel is limited. Red means they're all out.

The tracker uses self reported information from drivers across the area, so it may not be fully up-to-date.

Jason Adams says he paid almost $50 to fill up his tank at the Walthall on Tom Hill Sr. Boulevard in Macon.

"We got a full tank of gas, so we'll try to make that last as long as we can."

He says before they filled up, he and his wife were struggling to find gas and they had only 50 miles left in their tank.

"We made our way down I-75 and as we pulled off in Forsyth, everything was, basically, no gas there."

As I was driving around, I saw some stations with diesel, but no regular gas, or vice versa, but for the most part the price for regular gas stayed between $2.80 to $3 per gallon.

"I'm really hoping that by this weekend, like what they're saying, that hopefully the pipeline will be opened back up," says Adams.