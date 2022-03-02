New protective uniforms in the works for Bibb County firefighters

The new navy blue uniforms are designed to be worn under fire gear.

MACON, Ga. — New uniforms are in the works for Macon-Bibb firefighters. The county commission Tuesday approved $205,586 to fund the purchase.

It's the camaraderie that keeps Capt. Gregory Beni going. He started with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department in 2003, and runs point on the ladder truck.

"There is a lot of heart in it, and it's not just me, it's these guys out here. Everybody," Beni said.

Through his almost 20 years, one thing has stayed the same: the uniforms.

"Macon-Bibb does have the best-looking uniforms in what I consider to be the state. We hear that often," said Fire Chief Shane Edwards.

Those iconic uniforms will change soon, Edwards says. The new ones will be navy blue and made of fire-resistant material. They're designed to be worn under fire protection gear. That saves precious seconds when firefighters have to respond to a call quickly.

"Workwear uniforms are uniforms that are made up of a NFPA-compliant blend of Nomexes that helps protect our firefighters when they have their turnout gear on," Edwards said.

Edwards says the next step is fitting all the county's firefighters.

"From what I'm being told, the inventory is there, so I would say within 30 days, we should start seeing some of the new uniforms returned back," Edwards said.

Captain Beni looks forward to the day those uniforms arrive because safety is his first priority.