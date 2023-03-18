'We're converting them from funnel cakes to elephant ears': New vendor hits Cherry Blossom Festival scene

Macon's 41st annual Cherry Blossom Festival is here bringing in visitors and vendors.

MACON, Ga. — St. Patrick's Day also marks the first day of the "Pinkest Party on Earth."

Perhaps it is also introducing you to food you may not have heard of before

but, might remind you of a fair favorite.



When you think of a fair you often associate them with funnel cakes. But, have you heard of Elephant Ears? This is the spot that created them.

Vincent Yeager says his grandfather started American Original Elephant Ears back in 1942.

"He always had the pink trailer and the pink aesthetic that was always his thing, and a lot of people copied that later," Yeager said.

Of course, the pink fits in nicely for Cherry Blossom.

So, what goes in to making this sweet treat? First, they use homemade yeast dough, flatten the dough out, then fry 'em up.

"We use peanut oil, nobody else uses peanut oil. It's a higher quality oil so it makes them taste better, kind of like what Chick-Fil-A does with their chicken," Yeager said.

In just two minutes they're ready to enjoy!

You might be thinking what's the difference between an elephant ear and funnel cake?

"A funnel cake is usually fried batter. Sometimes fried pancake batter or fried cake batter. Usually an elephant ear comes with cinnamon sugar and butter on it and a funnel cake just comes with powdered sugar," he said.

Each year they hit about 10 to 15 festivals serving up hot and ready elephant ears.

This is the first year they've been a part of the Cherry Blossom Festival. Normally they head out to Cumming Georgia.

"And that's turned into one of our best spots now. We've been going there for over 10 years. So, we're converting them from funnel cakes to elephant ears," Yeager said.

Original elephant ears is located in Indianapolis. Yeager says they hope to someday branch out to the West Coast.

At Cherry Blossom this weekend, you'll find some delicious food and some good tunes.

Live music starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 10 p.m. On Saturday, you'll hear the Legendary Wailers and on Sunday A Tribute to Elvis Band. On Monday Demun Jones plays.