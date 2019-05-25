WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — When you ask them where they used to play, kids at Deloris Toliver Park are quick to answer, "Over there."

"Over there" means the old blacktop, for years the only courts at the park on Warner Robins' north side.

With potentially record-breaking heat, it wasn't the most attractive option for kids kicking off their summer vacation, but for years, those were the only basketball courts at the park until a longtime resident started pushing for something better.

Alvin Robinson says for years, he pressed city council, asking over and over, "Are y'all going to do something?" Eventually, they did.

Councilman Clifford Holmes led the charge for a brand new indoor court at the park, and on May 7th, it opened its doors.

It's a sparkling $2.7 million facility (paid for with SPLOST dollars) Holmes says was "money more than well spent."

For Robinson, it's more than a place for kids to exercise. "It means a whole lot because now the kids have somewhere to go instead of getting in trouble and going to jail," he said. "Maybe this place will take care of all the problems."

According to figures provided by Holmes, daily attendance has been strong, with well over 100 kids on the court almost every day of its first week open.

It's not all perfect, though. It costs $2 to enter every day, which some said can be prohibitive.

Warner Robins Recreation Department Director Jarred Reneau says they're setting up a "piggy bank" to help cover needy kids' fees.

If you want to contribute, you can call the department's number at 478-293-1070.