A new wave of scams is coming through Monroe County. Greg Ussery says he is paying for lunch for his friend Brett Newman because Newman saved him from falling for a scam. “He saved me $1,000 because if he hadn’t been here, I would have gone to the bank. I was going to the bank to get the money,” said Ussery.

Newman, a former officer, listened to the phone call and said it almost seemed real. The person at the other end claimed to be Ricky Davis with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and he threatened to put Ussery in jail unless he paid up. “The guy was very professional and had a lot of knowledge of what was going on -- he names a judge, he told me when I needed to be in court,” said Ussery.

The thieves are asking for people to drive to a local convenience store and then purchase a gift card so that they can put the money into their own account or they will submit a warrant for their arrest.

Lieutenant Lawson Bittick of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says they see this from time to time, but they want people to know they don't contact people to serve warrants unless they know them personally.

There are a few scams out there that he knows about, and this one isn’t much different. He says the sheriff’s office won't ask people to pay them money through gift cards. “Whether it is the IRS, jury duty, it's always the same. You need to obtain a $500, $250, $1,000 gift card,” said Bittick.

Ussery said he's happy his friend stopped him from falling for the scam and plans to use that money to go on vacation.

If you receive a call from these scammers, Lt. Bittick says to call the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 478-994-7010.

