Central Georgia business owners prepare for distanced New Year's Eve celebrations

Business owners we spoke with say they are taking safety precautions to keep both guests and staff safe

MACON, Ga. — Some restaurants and bars are still hosting celebrations to kick off the new year with COVID-19 cases rising across Central Georgia.

13WMAZ spoke with some business owners who say they will be taking safety precautions to keep their guests and staff safe.

"Feels like there is momentum moving forward in a positive direction," said Kinjo Kitchen and Cocktails co-owner Chelsea Hughes.

Hughes says business has been going well lately, and they hope to keep business going safely into 2021.

"We have masks that we give out to our customers if they do not have one to wear while they are moving around the building and interacting with our staff, we keep our tables six feet apart, [and] I have all of my barstools in groups that are six feet apart," Hughes said.

Even places like Macon's Dueling Piano Bar and Rigby's in Warner Robins are doing what they can to keep people coming out to celebrate safe.

"Anybody who has a 99 F or above [temperature] will not be allowed in our establishment, plus we are not using any of the glassware. Anything we use will be plastic so we can dispose of it," said Macon's Dueling Piano Bar CEO Todd Miles.

As for Rigby's, their capacity is capped.

"We also are requiring all of our staff to wear masks and they are recommended for guests even though they are not required, and then we are spacing everybody out," said Gracie Preston Rigby. "So our patio area with the walkway included can fit up to 500 people on it, but with partial that's [around] 250, so that is what we are capping that capacity at."

Rigby says all of the events will be indoor and outdoor with partial covering being provided because of the rain.

"In our rooftop, we are capping that as well so everybody has a seat when they are up there so they can sit down and during the dinner portion for our Roaring 20s party, everybody is spaced out. Based on your reservation if you are coming with other people, you will be sitting with them," Rigby said.