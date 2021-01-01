New Year's Eve event cancellations have impact on Central Georgia businesses

For some Central Georgia cities like Dublin, Forsyth and Perry, their big New Year's Eve events were cancelled due to COVID-19

DUBLIN, Ga. — For some Central Georgia cities like Dublin, Forsyth and Perry, their big New Year's Eve events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

13WMAZ spoke to downtown business owners to see what these celebrations usually mean for their bottom line.

Perry's streets fill to cheer on the Buzzard Drop. Eric Schultz owns Schultze's Old Fashioned Soda Shop in Perry.

He says downtown traditionally sees a bump in business around the celebration and he was looking forward to the holiday.

"A typical day for the big events, especially for the Buzzard Drop would look like a restaurant packed full of people and a line out the door. Missing out on those events, those big events like that, is a big hit in the pocketbook," said Schultz.

Forsyth normally holds its Forsythia Ball Drop downtown. Eric Thomas of Jonah's on Johnston says people normally grab a bite before they go out, or order pizzas to-go for their parties.

He says this year will be different for everyone.

"Forsyth is family, mostly, you know... come down to Forsyth bring your kids, bring your grandparents, bring everybody. So, having things canceled hurts everyone," said Thomas.

Dublin hosts its Shamrock Drop. Brian Nash at Saltwater Fishery says his restaurant can host about 400 people with the dining area and rooftop.

They hoped to have a band play live for a packed house.

"There's several groups in Dublin that have worked hard to make downtown Dublin something very special. So, with us all putting all that effort in having something like the Shamrock Drop that brings even more people downtown for a special night. Yeah, we're gonna miss it, we'd love to have it," said Nash.

Nash says the event being canceled is best for everyone's safety.

Schultz says he's optimistic for the new year, and hopes 2021 brings a return to normalcy.