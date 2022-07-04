Newly-confirmed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson inspires Mercer Law students

Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the bench is inspiring to other young law students, including some who attend Mercer Law.

Mercer Law students says Supreme Court Justice Jackson is breaking barriers and inspiring future generations of Black women.

Ashley Ferguson Is in her third year law school.

"I hope that it doesn't stop here, that there will be more women on the Supreme Court bench," Ferguson said.

She hopes to one day become a judge, just like Jackson.

"Even if it's not the Supreme Court, this affects the change that we can see in our communities here. More Black judges, whether male or female, in our district courts, in our state courts. Just a change where we can see more representation in the field," said Ferguson.

Another third-year student, Amari Wilson, graduates in just a couple of weeks.

"To know that those opportunities are there, they're happening as our nation is changing. It definitely is inspiring -- of course, it makes us happy that we are moving in the right direction, in my opinion," Wilson said.

Wilson says Jackson is breaking those glass ceilings.

"Just for women, period, as a minority -- it just shows you that anything is really possible and you can change the status quo at anytime," said Wilson.

Porcia Lockett knew from an early age she wanted to go into law.

"Growing up, I haven't really seen many people that look like me in higher positions. I'm from a small town, but now, I can just look on the bench and see there's hope for me one day. You can't give up," Lockett said.

"Ultimately, I would love to be on the bench. I don't know if it will be the Supreme Court, but just to see that she is paving the way for me, it warms my heart, so I'm happy," Lockett said.