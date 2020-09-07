A brand new Goodwill has opened its doors in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Thursday morning, a new Goodwill training and retail store finally opened its doors in Milledgeville.

The store's grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was originally planned for May but had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

Shoppers and members of Milledgeville's Chamber of Commerce came out to celebrate the store's opening.

"When [our store manager] snipped [the ribbon] everyone was kind of elated because of all the work that went in to putting it together," says Middle Georgia Goodwill CEO Jim Stiff. "We're also elated because we're seeing all the potential services that Milledgeville is going to receive because of this new model that's being completed."

The new store, right down the road from Goodwill's Job Connection career center, will provide hands-on retail training to employees.

After the ribbon was cut, people were more than ready to start shopping for a good cause.

Purchases and donations to Goodwill go towards providing job training and community support to those negatively impacted by COVID-19 and other issues.

"Individuals are able to get those resources at Job Connection because of people in Macon and Milledgeville that actually donate to Goodwill," says Stiff. "It's guilt free shopping because every time you shop, you help somebody go to work."

The new Goodwill is located at 1831 North Columbia St. in Milledgeville.

The store is open 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.