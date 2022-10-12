'The biggest servant's heart' | City of Newnan mourns loss of firefighter

The department did not specify how Damien Sorrells died.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The city of Newnan is mourning the loss of one of their own. The fire department announced the death of firefighter Damien Sorrells on Tuesday night.

"Firefighter Sorrells loved the fire service and possessed the biggest servant's heart you could ever find," the department said on social media. "It has been an honor to work beside Firefighter Sorrells and he will be greatly missed."

They went on to offer their condolences to the family and asked the community to pray for them as they "mourn the loss of our brother."