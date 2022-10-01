Newton County celebrates 106-year-old with Martha Malcolm Day

Malcolm rang in her special birthday Thursday.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Sept. 29 is now a special day in Newton County.

Martha Malcolm, a resident of Merryvale Assisted Living in Oxford, turned 106 years old Thursday. The county made sure to mark the milestone by proclaiming Sept. 29 Marta Malcolm Day.

Sitting the 106-year-old sat on a pink throne with a birthday crown and sash, the community came out to wish her another year of happiness and more of her favorite treat - cake.

Martha Malcolm Day in Newton County | PHOTOS 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

"I'm still kicking, but not high!" is one of the phrases she used to welcome another year of life.

Malcolm was born to Jessie and Ommie Wellborn in Morgan County in 1916. She had two daughters, four grandchildren, lots of great-grandchildren and even eight great, great-grandchildren.

She said the secret to a long life is easy.

"I just love everybody; don't smoke, don't drink, try to stay out of trouble, and I love everybody. And I like to have fun," is one of her common answers.