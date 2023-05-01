NewTown Macon hosts 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown' for January First Friday

Several businesses will be participating, with unique spins on the classic winter treat.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — With cold temperatures still impacting Central Georgia, many people are finding ways to stay warm.

Several downtown businesses have stepped up to offer some warmth for January First Friday, in the form of a 'Hot Chocolate Hoedown.'

The restaurants are partnering with NewTown Macon for the event, and will be serving unique spins on the classic drink on Friday, December 6.

The places participating include:

Baldinos

Baldinos will have a 'Jersey Shore Hot Chocolate' which is coconut flavored.

Decadent Dessert Bar

Decadent Dessert Bar's drink has not been listed yet, so stop in tomorrow to see what it is!

Fall Line Brewing Co.*

Fall line will feature 'Hot Chocolate Beer,' which is signature lager brewed with Creme da cocoa and marshmallow.

Just Tap'd*

Just Tap'd is offering a 'Boozy Toasted Coconut Hot Chocolate,' which is made with coconut milk and rum.

JBA*

JBA is serving 'Casey's Hot Chocolate,' which includes cocoa mix, Slane's Irish whiskey, and house made orgeat, topped with coffee, whipped cream, and grated nutmeg.

Macon Water Ice

Macon water Ice will have two options, including cookies and cream hot chocolate and cotton candy hot chocolate.

Philosophie Wine Bar*

Philosophie is serving the 'Philosopher's Hot Chocolate,' which includes Peppermint Schnapps and toasted marshmallow vodka, whipped cream, & mini marshmallows.

Reboot Retrocade & Bar*

Reboot will feature classic hot chocolate with creme de cacao and coffee liqueur topped with marshmallows.

*Means an alcoholic hot chocolate special

So, if you are out and about in downtown Macon on Friday evening, you can stop by a few places for a winter treat!