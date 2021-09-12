Enjoy fun with the family at the Christmas in Downtown festival

The festival happens Saturday at locations around downtown Macon.

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is right around the corner, but you can celebrate a little early Saturday in downtown Macon with NewTown Macon and Just Tap’d at their Christmas in Downtown festival.

It includes free hot chocolate, selfies with Santa, and live music.

One of the vendors is the 567 Center for Renewal. Executive director Melissa Macker says you can stop by to paint an ornament.

“We’re really excited to have the gallery open that day with ornament painting and art classes. Anyone can drop in to paint an ornament. It’s great fun for all ages; kids and adults do it every year and love being able to paint their own Christmas ornament,” said Macker.