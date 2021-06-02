The new campaign creates an innovative way for citizens to show their appreciation to local businesses

MACON, Georgia — NewTown Macon has opened a new campaign for residents to show appreciation for their favorite local businesses.

Friday, the organization launched Love Local, a campaign to collect love letters for downtown business owners.

Community members can write a love note to their favorite business and the NewTown Macon staff or Main Street Macon Board members will deliver them throughout the month.

Emily Hopkins with NewTown Macon says this a great way to let local folks know you care about them.

"During the month of February, it's a great opportunity to let people know that you care about them," Hopkins said, "So we thought about ways we could do that for our downtown business owners because so many community members love coming downtown, and they love it because they have the personal connection with business owners and their employees."

Residents can drop off their love letters in the red mailbox at NewTown Macon's office on Poplar Street through the end of the month.