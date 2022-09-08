NewTown Macon looking for furry ambassadors to promote dog-friendly downtown events

Downtown Macon is filled with dog-friendly events and restaurants and New Town Macon wants you to show your furry friend enjoying all there is to offer.

MACON, Ga. — As part of NewTown Macon's "Hype Team," you can sign your dog up to be a furry ambassador for all of downtown Macon's pet-friendly restaurants and events.

NewTown has an initiative called "Hype Hounds," where dog members and their owners will post 1 to 2 times a month showing how they're having fun in downtown Macon.

Your Hype Hound will receive a special bandana they can use for all of their photos, and there will be a "Launch Pawty" orientation September 28, so send in those applications!

Emily Hopkins of NewTown Macon says they're hoping to get more interaction from pet lovers and visitors.

"A lot of our events in downtown Macon are dog-friendly, so we just want to encourage the community to bring their pets and enjoy all that downtown has to offer," Hopkins said.