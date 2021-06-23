NewTown Macon receives $1M investment to start loan program for new business owners

The money will go toward NewTown's Godsey Initiative Fund to support BIPOC and woman-owned Businesses

MACON, Georgia — NewTown Macon has started a loan program aimed at helping new business owners who they say are often shut out of the lending market.

On Wednesday, they announced a $1 million dollar pledge by the Phil J and Alice S. Sheridan Foundation that will help start NewTown loans.

The program will focus on supporting BIPOC (black, indigenous, and other people of color) and woman-owned businesses.

NewTown Macon president Josh Rogers says he hopes to see a Macon where everyone can be successful.

"My hope is that we see a future that's integrated, that's prosperous, that's black and white. Something different than Macon has literally ever had in our history," said Rogers. "That Black and white people are going to succeed together in downtown's revitalization in a way the really changes the whole community."

NewTown loans will also provide coaching and training for new business owners.