NewTown Macon small business market returns to Poplar Street

MACON, Ga. — If you were in Downtown Macon on Saturday you might've noticed a couple tents on Poplar Street.

NewTown Macon hosted the first day their months long annual market for small and developing businesses in the area.

Over 20 local venders sat up shop to share hand-made crafts and historic foods.

"So we really focus on increasing residents, growing jobs and creating that unique sense of place. And events like this today are ones that help us create that unique sense of place in Macon," Director Emily Hopkins said.

NewTown started The Market in 2018, last year it was held virtually, now it's back in full effect.

"I get different people from different ages, a lot of people especially with jams and jellies people have a memory associated with it. Their grandma made jam or preserves or whatever," Keisha Sherman with Rosa Ray's Market Fresh said.

The event takes place every second Sunday of the month form April to November.

If you have a business and would like to participate you can visit NewTown Macon's website.