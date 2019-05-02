MACON, Ga. — NewTown Macon's Flannel and Frost event is giving you a great way to enjoy the surprisingly warm weather this winter.

The event is part of a push for people to use the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail more after a noticeable drop in traffic due to nearby construction on the interstate.

"We need to make sure we're making use of these recreational amenities we have in Middle Georgia," says David Moore, project manager at NewTown Macon. "We definitely want to appreciate it and show it some love."

The event will have a winter market, local vendors, music, games, and a pop up library. There will also be a blowup igloo.

In keeping with the event's flannel theme, attendees that dress like lumberjacks will get the chance to win a gift card from Travis Jean Emporium.

Moore encourages those who plan to attend to park on 815 Riverside Drive, where they can catch a ride on the Ocmulgee Expedition bus to the event.

Flannels and Frost will be held at Spring Street Landing on Feb. 9 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.