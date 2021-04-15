NewTown Macon's 'The Market' event encourages people to shop locally

The Market will feature local products, handmade crafts, and artisan goods, along with musicians.

MACON, Ga. — After being forced to take a year off, NewTown Macon will relaunch The Market this Sunday.

The event is free and open to the public.

Vendor booths will be placed 6 feet apart and vendors are required to wear masks when interacting with the public.

Director of Place and Main Street Macon Manager Emily Hopkins says this is a way to welcome businesses and people back to downtown.

"This is a way for us to host an event to drive foot traffic into the downtown area and encourage businesses to also be open on Sundays. The response in 2019 showed that people were interested in the event, both with vendors' response and the amount of people hanging out and enjoying it," Hopkins said.