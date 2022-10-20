NewTown Macon's 'Tour of Progress' gives people a look into downtown growth

Anyone interested in the city's year-to-year growth got a behind-the-scenes look on the self-guided walking tour.

MACON, Ga. — Wednesday night, folks had the chance to check out Macon's growing downtown with Newtown Macon's annual Tour of Progress.

Volunteers were stationed along the way to answer questions.

"There's new businesses to highlight, there's new projects to show off. There's new construction that's underway, so there's always something different happening in downtown Macon, and we're just growing exponentially," said Emily Hopkins with Place & Main Street Macon.

Some new businesses were involved during the night, including Macon's second boutique hotel, the Woodward.