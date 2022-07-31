Boiled Peanuts for a cause: 'Next Step' Ministries helps men in legal trouble

The proceeds go toward helping men on probation or in the judicial system.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks in Macon driving down Rocky Creek Road may have seen people selling peanuts for a cause.

The bags of peanuts were sold by Next Step Recovery Ministries.

They're helping men on probation or in the judicial system.

Over a year-long period, "Next Step" helps them find new jobs, a home, and a car after 6 months of counseling.

The ministry sold over 200 bags of peanuts on Saturday.

Executive director Tod Robinson says the program hopes to give offenders a second chance.

"Our focus is to help these men get back on their feet, learn how to live life again, and be productive citizens," he said.

Robinson says they sell boiled peanuts every Saturday.

If you would like to donate you can go to their website, or their Facebook page.