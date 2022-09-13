'He's never forgotten Twiggs County': NFL player Darqueze Dennard sponsors students to see new movie

NFL defensive back Darqueze Dennard is teaming up with Twiggs County high school to provide hope and inspiration for the young women there.

TWIGGS COUNTY, Ga. — NFL defensive back Darqueze Dennard is teaming up with Twiggs County High School to provide hope and inspiration for the young women there.

He is sponsoring 100 girls to see a new movie hitting theaters this Friday 'The Woman King'. The film stars Viola Davis as she trains upcoming recruits to battle an enemy set to destroy their way of living.

Twiggs County Superintendent Mack Bullard says Dennard always remembers his roots.

"He's never forgotten Twiggs County and his home. He has come back once again in order to bring 100 tickets to give to girls to go and see the new movie that's coming out starring Viola Davis 'The Woman King,'" says Bullard.

Teachers were involved with picking the 100 students who'll fill the theater on Friday.

"Of course achievement being one, attitude being another, having perfect attendance being another. You don't have to have all A's if there are students that teachers believe have made positive strides and may have a C or two we think they should have the opportunity to be rewarded too," Bullard said.

Junior Adasia Elvine has dreams of being a woman in a STEM field and she says she cannot wait to hit the road to see the movie this week.

"With everything going on in the world that is coming to women it's good to see a positive thing. I did not even know there was a woman king so this is something new to me even though I love history," Elvine said.

"For young girls to be able to look and see in history there was a woman king and to be able to inspire to be that next great person it is in value to our students," says Twiggs County High School principal Johnnie Simmons .

They will be packing two busses to head to a Macon theater on Friday to see the film during its opening week. The school will also be feeding the students during the trip.