NFL player partners with Habitat for Humanity to build house for Perry family

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward spends his off-season helping people back home in Perry.

PERRY, Ga. — Part of the American dream is becoming a home owner. For one family in Perry that will be a reality thanks to Habitat for Humanity, the community and an NFL pro-bowler who calls Perry home.

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward is a hard worker on and off the field. In the off-season he returns home to Central Georgia to give back to the community that raised him.

"We want to give back as much as we can. Obviously, we do a lot around this area, but it's been a dream of mine to link up with Habitat for Humanity and to be able to build a house for a couple of families," Hayward said.

Hayward's donation to Habitat for Humanity is not uncommon for the Perry graduate, who is always willing to lend a hand. His Hayward Hands organization is very visible in the area with scholarships, shoe giveaways and now homes.

Chimere Jones is going to be the newest homeowner on Jewell Street when things are complete. She's even put in her own 250 hours of sweat equity.

Jones says she and her two sons are grateful for the opportunity from Habitat for Humanity and people like Casey Hayward, who happens to be a childhood friend.

"When they first told me he was donating, and he didn't know, I was like whoa I know him. I want to be able to establish for my boys so when I'm not here they'll have something to give to pass down to their kids or it can be an investment if they don't want to stay here. So yes, it's very much a milestone," Jones said.

Without generous donors like Parrish Construction and Hayward, Cheryl Glover with the Houston County chapter of Habitat says projects like this are impossible to even get off the ground.

"Parrish Construction donated $25,000 to building materials and Casey Hayward donated $15,000 to building materials. It's extremely special because we are not government funded. Everything we do is based off of donations from sponsors to individuals. So everything we do is from the community," Glover said.

This is the 62nd home built in Houston County and is slated as a blitz mission, which means it will be completed over the next 60 days. Pretty soon it will be home sweet home for Jones and her family.

