Clifford Grant's massive collection started almost 50 years ago with a single toy he and his late wife bought for their son.

GASPORT, N.Y. — Hosmer Road, like much of Gasport, is lined with farm fields and equipment to tend to the land, but two barns along that stretch house an impressive collection that's a nod to country living.

Clifford Grant didn't realize it at the time, but his treasure trove of tractors started almost 50 years ago with a simple purchase — a squeaky, chew toy for his infant son.

Not long after, he and his late wife bought their son a metal John Deere model tractor at the New York State Fair. From there, the collection just kept growing.

The tractors come in all sizes and colors, but the majority are in those signature shades of green and yellow.

Grant's collection — now known as Grant's Toy Farm — includes more than 4,000 pieces and not just tractors.

He has John Deere coffee mugs, snow globes, salt and pepper shakers, door knobs, posters, t-shirts, and more. Pretty much if you name it, and he's got it.

Grant has a collection of more than 100 pedal tractors, many of them restored to look like new.

One thing he doesn't have? Items for sale.

"People walk in and go what can we buy today? Nothin'. You mean you ain't got nothin' for sale here? No, nothin'," said Grant.

Grant says he has spent more than $200,000 over five decades. Extra money from working overtime as a machinist became his spending money.

Some have estimated his collection is worth close to a million dollars, but Grant has no plans to sell anything. The time, effort, and love he put into building this private museum to showcase everything are priceless.

Most of Grant's collection is housed in a 30' x 54' barn. Additional items are in a second two-story barn on his property, but he's outgrown that space... so a third barn is under construction right now.

Grant hosts an open house every four to five years. He doesn't charge admission but welcomes donations. The last open house was about two years ago, but he plans to hold another once the new building is complete.

"People come in and go I can't believe all of this! Words don't do it justice. You can say what you want and you can send them pictures, but when they physically walk in here and see them all on display here, it's like I can't believe all of this stuff is here," said Grant.

Sometimes he can't believe it himself.