After an active week, the weekend looks much nicer. Plenty of sunshine for the start of both days, and highs in the lower 90s. A small rain chance for the afternoon and evening today. I think we could maybe have a storm or two, but nothing strong or severe. Same story for tomorrow, but I think there's a better chance for a storm. Again, nothing severe. The work week stays fairly quiet, with small shower/storm chances and highs in the lower 90s.

Today... Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance and maybe a storm or two. Lows in the low 70s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Highs in the lower 90s.

Monday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. A few storms possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

