MACON, Ga. — It's a story that comes straight from the heart.

Almost 25 years ago, Courtney Gibby and her twin sister, Amber, arrived at the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit at Coliseum Medical Centers.

"My twin and I, we were transferred to the Coliseum when we were born because we were premature," Gibby said.

She says, growing up, they would go to the hospital's NICU 'graduation parties.'

"We went back to the hospital several times trying to find the transport nurse that took care of us," she said.

But, they couldn't find her.

Now, Gibby is a nurse herself.

Gibby got her RN associate’s degree at Darton College and has been working in the NICU at Pheobe Putney Memorial Hospital for two and a half years.

She reached out to the Coliseum Medical Centers again this year hoping to meet the nurse that inspired her during her first few days on earth.

"It was crazy. Less than 12 hours later, Jennifer contacted me and was like, 'Hey, I actually found the nurse that took care of you'," Gibby said.

So, she gave Dr. Sallie Coke a call.

"I was so proud," Coke said. "She told me about growing up and it was just really nice just to hear what she was doing and what her thoughts and dreams were."

"That just meant so much to me to like, thank her for everything she did for us," Gibby said.

Coke has spent the last 30 years as a nurse.

Now, she has her PhD and she is inspiring nursing students back at her alma mater, Georgia College.

"What I love the most is working with people and I know that sounds sort of cliché, but there is nothing like working with someone that needs you and needs your comfort," Coke said.

Gibby says Coke's career really inspires her.

"It’s just so cool to be able to connect with her. She has her PhD, she is awesome. She is sharing her love of nursing with all of her students and it’s incredible," Gibby said. "I think that she’s just an amazing person and being able to reconnect was something that we’ve really been trying to do for years and years."

Gibby says she is taking a short hiatus from the NICU to take her work international with a mission school.

Both women say nursing is a rewarding career and has shaped who they are today.

"To see their fingers and toes growing, to see them gain weight, to watch them take their first bottle, to be able to help their mom and dad hold them for the very first time after weeks of not being able to hold them. It makes me tear up. I just love it," Gibby said.

"It’s more than just looking at the physical and prescribing a medicine and going with it. It’s actually reaching somebody on a very different level," Coke said. "Yeah, there’s the technical stuff, the really hard stuff, but there’s also the holding of the hands and trying to make people feel better even sometimes when you can’t."

