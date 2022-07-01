Niko Moon announced as third 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival headliner

The Pinkest Party on Earth happens March 18-27

We’re getting closer to Macon’s 40th Cherry Blossom Festival and organizers announced the third of three concert headliners Monday.

A news release says singer-songwriter Niko Moon will perform Saturday, March 26, at Carolyn Crayton Park (formerly Central City Park.)

The Pinkest Party on Earth happens March 18-27 and will be celebrated with a concert series, featuring local, regional and national artists throughout the 10 days.

Earlier this month, organizers announced country singer Walker Hayes and hip-hop group Arrested Development would be the other two headlining acts.

Admission is $5 Sunday through Thursday, and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays. Included in the admission to Carolyn Crayton Park, you’ll be able to enjoy concerts for free! Children 10 and under are free.

ARTIST BIO

RCA Nashville breakthrough artist, Niko Moon, topped multiple charts with his Platinum-selling debut single, 'Good Time.' The song propelled Moon to No. 1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and solidified the entertainers reputation as “one of the most genuine and creative artists in country music right now” (THINK Country Music).