IVEY, Ga. — A dam in Wilkinson County breached Friday morning causing water to pour out of Lake Tchukolako.

According to EMA Director Emma Bacon, the break happened around 6 a.m.

She says the Holiday Hills lakefront community owns the lake and the dam, and that no one was hurt and no homes were damaged.

She added that there is a Norfolk Southern railroad track downstream that was unaffected by the dam breaking.

City residents, however, do not have water and won’t for several hours.

Wilkinson County EMA, the Wikinson County Sheriff’s Office, Ivey Police and the EPD are currently at the scene fixing the breach.

Bacon says it was brought to her attention that the dam needed repairs in February.

Mayor Brenda Broch says the city, county and Holiday Hills HOA have all been working together for the last few months on those repairs. She called the breach “bad luck” after a lot of recent rain.

Broch says the situation is under control, but she’s sad that people lost their lake.

