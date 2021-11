A pilot was landing his plane when he veered into another plane

PERRY, Ga. — No one was injured after a pilot landing his plane hit a parked plane. It happened at the Perry-Houston County airport Tuesday afternoon.

A witness told 13WMAZ he saw the plane land and veer toward another plane, hitting it with its propeller.

The Perry-Houston County airport is located on Myrtle Field Road.

