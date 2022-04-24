x
No injuries reported after shooting in Warner Robins bowling alley parking lot

Contrary to reports on social media, no one was shot or killed.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — No one was injured in a shooting at a Warner Robins bowling alley early Sunday morning.

According to Warner Robins Police, it happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at the Gold Cup bowling alley on Russell Parkway.

Police say two off-duty officers working detail were on the east side of the parking lot when shots were fired on the west side at a parked vehicle. An unknown person returned fire.

A vehicle was damaged by the shots, but no one was injured or killed.

Police say they are interviewing people and anyone with information can call the investigations division at 478-302-5380.

