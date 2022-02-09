New restaurant 'No Name Chicken' opens in Warner Robins

They have only been open for about a week so far, but people have been pouring in to try their menu.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A line was out the door this morning at No Name Chicken, a new restaurant that opened in Warner Robins.

They offer several different menu items, with a variety of sauces to choose from. If you want good food for good prices, this is the place to go.

Brandi, the manager there, welcomes all new customers to come and try their food.

"Please come out and see us at No Name Chicken, we have 15 homemade sauces, made specially in our kitchen. We have everything from sweet to heat, homemade chicken tenderloins made with a whole chicken tenderloin on a king Hawaiian roll, and street fried rice straight from Korea. Please give us a try and see what our name's all about," she said.

The restaurant offers wings, sliders, and hibachi chicken as staples, and their sauce list has something for everyone.

They are also offering a promotion where you can follow them on Facebook get a free canned drink with your meal.

The atmosphere of the inside is also welcoming, and several rubber chickens are hidden throughout the eatery.

A special surprise also awaits anyone who slides open a wooden 'door' on the side of the wall near the tables.

The restaurant is a good place to bring family and friends, with a welcoming wait staff and delicious wings.

No Name Chicken is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. all days of the week if you want to check them out for yourself.