MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb fire officials are investigating after a fire was reported Tuesday night at the Waverly Pointe apartment complex located on Forest Hill Road.

According to Chief Shane Edwards, the call came in just after 9 p.m. When firefighters made it to the scene, they noticed black smoke coming out of one unit.

Crews were able to get the kitchen fire under control.

No one was hurt.