The flames burned through the roof of the vacant building and caused a structural collapse.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Macon fire crews responded to a commercial fire on Friday morning on Payne Road.

According to Fire Chief Shane Edwards, the fire started around 9:15 a.m. and fire crews received multiple calls about heavy smoke coming from the area.

The building located on 555 Guy Payne Road was vacant.

The flames burned through the roof of the building and caused a structural collapse.

Edwards says there were no injuries and no information currently about how the fire began.