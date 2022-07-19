Macon-Bibb commissioners approved a new rule requiring parental supervision for kids under 14 playing in the water.

MACON, Ga. — Lake Tobesofkee beachgoers now have a new rule to follow.

Macon-Bibb commissioners Tuesday approved an ordinance that requires kids under 14 to have adult supervision while in the water. That's not all.

"We allowed the director of Lake Tobesofkee, in consultation with the county manager and county attorney's office, to look at rules and regulations that need to be updated for safety on the lake," said Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark.

Clark says these are the first steps toward improving safety at Tobesofkee, but for Lisa Thomas, it's not enough.

"My son Tyler Moss was a good boy," Thomas said. "31 years that I had with him. I enjoyed those 31 years and I'm really proud of my son."

Moss died earlier this month when he slipped off a tube while boating on Lake Tobesofkee. Tuesday, Thomas asked commissioners to make some changes.

"I'm asking that his death doesn't be in vain," she said. "Mothers, no one should have to bear this burden that I'm carrying, of losing a loved one due to the lack of security out there."

Thomas wants more patrols and faster emergency response times.

"I'm feeling hopeful that they're talking about it, but I would feel much better if they do something about it," she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Clark says the action is on the way, but it might take a couple weeks.

"What does the state need to do and what do we need to do? That's what we're ironing out," he said.