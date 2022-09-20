'No one was listening to me': Warner Robins woman says noise complaint has fallen on deaf ears

Jessica Dykes says she's been living in her home for two years -- and for half that time she's been fighting noise

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — They say communication is key, but a Warner Robins homeowner says talking out her noise complaint with a nearby bar has fallen on deaf ears.

An opinion on whether her Warner Robins neighborhood is quiet depends on who and what time you ask.

"It'll start on a Thursday during the day like after 11 and it goes on until Sunday. The only time you don't hear it is if it’s before 11 p.m. or after 2 a.m.," Jessica Dykes explained.

Dykes says she's been living in her home for two years, and for half that time, she's been fighting noise.

"Basically, the bar across the street has been causing issues in my home with the music -- well, not really the music, just the bass. it'll get so loud I can’t even enjoy my home," she said.

The Aqua Lounge is less than a half mile away from Dykes' neighborhood, but over at the lounge, the owners say they've done all they can do to compromise.

Caleesha Moore went to the Aqua Lounge and spoke to three people, two them said they were owners. They declined to go on camera -- but they say they've met with Dykes and each time, they have turned down the music.

"Well, I try to tell them, 'Turn it down,' but he kind of got an attitude with me and I felt like no one was listening to me,” she said.

She says she's made at least 100 calls to Warner Robins Police and filed a complaint.

"There's times where I have to call 2-3 times at night and it’s just-- I've called so many times it’s like I'm reading a script," she described.

She understands they both have rights and would like to find a compromise.

"We don't want to be disturbed by the music, if we want to go hear it, we'll go to the bar. I understand the owner is running a business, I respect that. I just don't want it to be an issue," Dykes said.

The City of Warner Robins amended their noise ordinance this summer.