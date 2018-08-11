In a conference call Wednesday evening, Stacey Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo responded to Brian Kemp's declaration of victory earlier in the day..

"We are here tonight to say we do not accept that," she told journalists on the teleconference.

Groh-Wargo said the Abrams campaign believes an additional 25,700 votes for their candidate would force a runoff, while 23,800 votes would push the election into recount territory.

In a teleconference earlier in the day, the Kemp campaign said there were roughly 25,000 outstanding votes remaining in the state that offered no mathematical path to victory for Abrams.

Groh-Wargo said "we don't accept or reject that, we need him to show proof."

"There has been no data offered, no proof offered, no county breakdowns, no details whatsoever," said the campaign manager. "Georgia voters and our campaign are just supposed to take the secretary of state at face value on these numbers. We reject that. We believe from what we know...that the majority of these voters are in predominantly democratic areas throughout the state and we believe there may be more outstanding ballots on top of that."

She said the Abrams campaign remains "steadfast in our commitment to get every vote counted" and has a legal team actively exploring "every option," including a legal challenge to the election results.

Groh-Wargo called on Kemp to resign from his position as secretary of state for the remainder of the campaign.

"It is well past time that the secretary of state resign from his position of overseeing his own election and we...are past overdue for a nonpartisan bureaucrat, somebody that all sides and voters can have confidence in to oversee the certification process that is now underway," said Groh-Wargo.

Groh-Wargo said the Abrams campaign is continuing to fundraise and mobilize volunteers. She did not give a specific timeline for how long the campaign would continue to contest the result.

