'No side effects': Fort Valley mayor describes her experience receiving COVID vaccine

As people across Central Georgia continue to schedule their COVID vaccines, one woman says it's been a week and she hasn't seen any noticeable side effects.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Mayor Barbara Williams says she went right to the Peach County Health Department to get her Moderna COVID vaccine on Monday.

"My city administrator and I pled the case that we're right there at City Hall where people are coming in and out so we're like frontline, so let's add our names to our list," she said.

She says she showed up early for her appointment, and the process took only a few minutes.

"It's a drive-up type situation, they come to your car and give it to you and ask you to wait 15 minutes to see if you get any immediate reactions," said Williams.

According to the CDC, some of the common side effects people could experience include fever, chills, tiredness and headache, and these effects should only last for a few days.

The CDC also says there are two ways they are keeping track of any other harmful reactions through a self-tracking smartphone app called 'V-safe' or through your healthcare provider.

Williams says she spent the week monitoring herself to make sure there were no obvious side effects.

"No side effects, no side effects at all. There was a little soreness where the shot was administered at the rest of the day, and naturally that makes sense cause they went into that muscle," said Williams.

She hopes getting the vaccination herself can set the example for others across Peach County.

"I'm of the compromising age, I'm out before the public all the time, and I lead by example," she said. "It has always been my philosophy. Don't tell people to do what I wouldn't do."

Williams says she was given the date for her second vaccine when she went to get her first shot.