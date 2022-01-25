No students injured after object hits, cracks bus window near Warner Robins Middle

Right now they do not believe anyone shot at the bus

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Something hit and cracked a school bus window near Warner Robins Middle School Tuesday afternoon, according to Houston County Schools spokeswoman Jennifer Jones.

She says the district sent a recorded call to parents telling them of the incident. They reported that the glass remained intact, and that no children were injured.

Warner Robins Police Lt. Kent Bankston says they do not believe anyone shot at the bus. The driver returned to the school and continued the run with a different bus.

Anyone with information can call Warner Robins Middle School at 478-929-7832.