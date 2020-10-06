HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The investigation into an incident captured on a home security camera that went viral on Facebook due to allegations of a racial slur has been completed.

It found no wrongdoing on behalf of the Houston County deputy seen in the footage, or on the homeowner who reported it to investigators.

Here’s how it all unfolded:

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office was notified of a complaint that had been shared on social media on June 9.

The complaint alleged that a deputy made a derogatory racial comment as he walked up to the door of a woman’s home, and it was captured by her home security system.

The sheriff's office says an internal investigation began immediately and the woman met with Sheriff Cullen Talton and other personnel.

Their investigation found the deputy was a member of the warrant/civil division and he was at the home to serve papers.

As he got out of his county vehicle, he was speaking to someone on a Bluetooth device about a deer than had run across the road in front of his personal truck while on duty the night before.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy spoke about the deer being stopped in a ditch, but the woman had heard it as him calling her something else.

The woman was later brought back to the sheriff’s office and told about the results of the investigation. She also met with the deputy overheard on camera.

The two had a conversation about the video and it was determined neither party had committed any wrongdoing.

The two were not identified since it was a personnel matter.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Houston County Schools' enrollment and budget plans for 2020-2021 school year

Hartwig clinches Republican nomination for Houston County DA