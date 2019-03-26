At Tuesday's meeting, Bibb County commissioners discussed a proposal to shift Macon-Bibb Municipal Court's load handling misdemeanors and minor traffic charges.

Commissioner Al Tillman is asking the mayor to fire municipal court judge Robert Faulkner after he turned the Crystal Lake Apartments case over to state court.



"Mr. Mayor, you should not allow someone to stay in a position, not doing what they're supposed to be doing," said Tillman.

Crystal Lake owner Steve Firestone has years of alleged code violations.

"They came in court last week with 6 witnesses and again didn't have the chance to present a case, it was remanded over to state court.

If you're going to remand things over to state court, why not go ahead and remand all things over to state court?" said Tillman.



Tillman says Faulkner's been letting other property owners off the hook, adding to the blighted properties throughout Macon-Bibb.



"Nobody is paying fines, nobody is held accountable," said Tillman.



Commissioner Elaine Lucas saying personnel issues need to be discussed in closed session. "I think it's totally unfair, but I think there is the issue of retirement that needs to be handled," said Lucas.



Commissioner Virgil Watkins' motion for an executive session failed, and the proposal to ask Macon's state legislators to change out municipal court functions was tabled.

Faulkner's answer answered Watkins' question that he'd be fine with moving to the courthouse, but would like to maintain the independence of the municipal court. Faulkner remaining silent most of the meeting.

This is the second time in recent years commissioners have tried to ask for changes to municipal court.