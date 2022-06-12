Non-Macon Water Authority customers to start getting stormwater bills

The Macon Water Authority started billing for stormwater in January.

MACON, Ga. — People who live in south Bibb County and Lizella will soon see a new water bill. It's from the Macon Water Authority and it covers storm water.

The Water Authority started billing for storm water in January for their existing customers. That's because they took over storm water system maintenance from Macon-Bibb County.

It's $4.99 each month for homeowners, but $4.99 per 2,200 square feet of surface that water can't pass through for people who own more space.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Bill Howell says the 'per-square-foot' fee is mainly for people who own commercial properties.

"It's a $9 million budget a year," Howell said. "There's a little SPLOST money, but that's just for capital improvements."

Joey Leverette is the Macon Water Authority's president and executive director. He says all the fees go directly toward improvements for the storm water system.

"There's a number of capital projects that have been done. Replacing large pipe or replacing culverts," Leverette said. "There's numerous more projects on the books being scheduled for future years."

The authority's storm water manager, Marvin Land, says there are 1,200 miles of storm drain pipes throughout the county. He says several of them are past their life cycle, and need replacement. Leverette says the fees will help with that.

The Macon Water Authority will send the bills out twice each year. It's about $30 every six months for homeowners. Leverette says the first one will be out this week.

If you own a business and you're worried about making payments, you can apply for credits. Leverette says the easiest way to get them is providing a place to have storm water runoff education classes. You can learn more about the credits at the water authority's website.