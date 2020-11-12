'We have enough funds to provide it every day': Non-partisan groups to provide free Uber rides to polls in Macon

Some face challenges when trying to get to the polls, and the pandemic presents additional concerns. Now, people have one less things to worry about.

MACON, Ga. — Four non-partisan women's organizations partnered with Uber to provide free rides to the polls in Macon-Bibb County.

Claire Cox with the Women's Diversity Group says volunteers are ready to go every day of early voting and election day.

"We have enough funds to provide it every day and volunteers have already signed up and committed to work all the shifts and man the phone lines," she said.

Donations from Macon citizens are helping fund the effort to give free rides to people who have little to no means of transportation.

The free rides will begin Monday and go Monday through Friday (excluding holidays) from 8:30 to 5:30 p.m. until election day on Jan. 5.

On Election day, rides will go from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Uber has safe COVID-19 precautions and a "no mask, no ride" policy. They also wipe down the car, no riders are allowed in the front seat, and windows can be down if the rider or driver feel more comfortable that way.

Rides will not combine multiple people at different locations, only from the same household.

Cox says the system worked "really well" during the November election.

"It was very successful. We did polling of the riders who rode with us the first time and they're all ready to ride again and use it again, and spoke real positively of how it worked, and the system, and they were grateful to have a ride to the polls," she said.

To get a ride, you can call 478-999-8683 and speak with a volunteer about being picked up to go vote. Cox says it's important to know that people don't have to request a ride through the Uber app, and they shouldn't call Uber directly.

There are three early voting sites in Macon-Bibb.

Board of Elections 2525 Pio Nono Avenue, Suite 1200

Elaine H. Lucas Senior Center located in Central City Park at 132 Willie Smokie Glover Drive

Theron Ussery Park Community Center located in North Macon Park at 815 N. Macon Park Drive

To find out your precinct, call the Macon-Bibb County Board of Elections at 478-621-6622 or visit the board’s website.