Nonpartisan groups offering free Uber rides to the polls in Macon

MACON, Ga. — If you’re planning on voting in person, part of your plan includes making it to your polling location.
One Macon group is hoping to make that easier for people by providing free Uber rides ahead of Election Day on November 3.
Four nonpartisan organizations, like the League of Women Voters of Macon, are joining together to make that happen.
The free rides start Saturday, October 24, and organizers will continue offering them Monday through Friday, and on Election Day.
“It's important for all voters to have the opportunity to get to the polls and for transportation to limit some of them from being able to have their voice heard is not what we want as a country, and so we think it is important for our elderly, those experiencing poverty, or those who might not have a driver's license or access to a car to have the opportunity to get to the polls,” said Georgie Women president, Claire Cox.
If you would like to schedule a ride, you can call 478-999-VOTE (478-999-8683).
RELATED HEADLINES