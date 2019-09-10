PERRY, Ga. — Traffic is being rerouted around the Perdue plant in Perry after a train derailment Wednesday afternoon.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, it happened around 1:35 p.m. just south of the Highway 247 split near the plant. He said it was a Norfolk Southern train and 27 cars are derailed.

Stoner says hazmat has not been called to the scene, but the cars did hit a gas main.

It’s unknown if evacuations of the area will be needed, since it’s a mostly uninhabited part of the county, he said.

Capt. Ronnie Harlowe with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says the roads are blocked at Saddle Creek Road, Davis Road, Sandbed Road and the Highway 247 Spur.

This is a developing story and 13WMAZ has crews on the way to the scene.

It will be updated when more information is available.

