ATLANTA — A story that had a community on edge since school started last week ended with good news.
The missing 14-year-old North Atlanta High School student who did not return home after the first day of school on Aug. 5 was found safe.
The FBI and Atlanta Police Department were assisting Atlanta Public Schools in the search for Caitlin Winchester.
In a statement on Wednesday, APS said she was found safe in Arlington, Texas.
"No other details are available at this time and the family has requested privacy," the district said.
Just yesterday, Crime Stoppers announced a $100,000 reward was in place for information leading to the apprehension and arrest of anyone involved in a crime in her disappearance.