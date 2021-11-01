'We understand your frustration': North Central Health District flooded with calls for vaccine appointments

The health district, which covers 13 Central Georgia counties, is asking for patience as they experience a high call volume

MACON, Ga. — A high volume of calls is flooding the North Central Health District as they opened vaccination appointments for first responders and people older than 65 Monday morning.

According to a post from the health district:

"We are currently experiencing an extremely high volume of calls to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments. We understand your frustration and your desire to secure COVID-19 vaccination appointments. We are working with the company we use for the call line to try to improve this process. Public health staff are doing the best they can to manage vaccination, COVID-19 testing and other essential public health services all at once. We ask for your continued patience during this time."

People who called and emailed the 13WMAZ newsroom also said the recording had not been updated to reflect the change in who could schedule an appointment.

Michael Hokanson with the health district says the third-party service they use hasn’t updated the automated message, and it’s something they’re working to fix.

If you cannot get through, you are asked to keep trying until you’re able to schedule an appointment.

Those eligible to schedule a vaccination in Phase 1A+ include: healthcare providers, employees and residents of long-term care facilities, adults 65+ and their caregivers (as applicable) and first responders

If you fall into the above categories, you can call 1-844-987-0099 to schedule an appointment.

Anyone who schedules an appointment will be required to show workplace identification or a valid ID as proof of age before vaccination.

The district currently has scheduled appointments for healthcare workers through January and says those calling to schedule an appointment should not expect to receive the vaccine immediately.

The NCHD covers these 13 counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.

