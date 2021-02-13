Michael Hokanson with North Central Health District says they more than doubled their staff to answer phone lines.

MACON, Ga. — When COVID-19 vaccines were first available a few weeks ago, some people said making an appointment seemed close to impossible. As time has passed, so has the difficulty in getting through to an operator.



Like so many in the beginning, 72-year-old Helen Vaughn struggled to make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

“I continued to call on a regular basis, and then I just stopped because I thought, 'This is too much.'”

According to Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District, Vaughn would have been one of more than 50,000 people who called that first day.

He said since then, people are barely left on hold.

“As of 10:30 Friday morning, there were only two people who had to wait to speak to an operator,” said Hokanson

Hokanson credits the short hold times to two things.

“We’ve increased substantially the team that is answering calls. The other thing is with providers coming online people are seeking other opportunities.”

After getting your first dose you’ll get the appointment date for your second dose at the site -- that wasn’t always the case.

People who go their vaccine before January 26th we’re asked to schedule the appointment themselves.

“She gave me my shot, she gave me my card, but they were not making appointments for your second shot,” said Vaughn.

Hokanson said they’re now calling that group of people to schedule their shot for them.

“If they missed the calls or we can’t leave a message, they’ll have to go through the appointment call line.”

Vaughn said she didn’t miss the call.