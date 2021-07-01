North Central Health District to start scheduling COVID vaccine for first responders, adults 65+

If you are a first responder of adult older than 65+ in one of the NCHD's 13 counties, here's what you need to know

MACON, Ga. — The North Central Health District, which covers Baldwin, Bibb and Houston counties, will be scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for people in Phase 1A+ starting Monday.

According to a news release from the district, those eligible to schedule a vaccination in this group include: healthcare providers, employees and residents of long-term care facilities, adults 65+ and their caregivers (as applicable) and first responders.

First responders include law enforcement, fire personnel, dispatchers and 911 operators.

“We’re expecting many members of our communities to call and schedule appointments,” said Sabine Biabe A Som, NCHD Immunization Coordinator. “Right now, the amount of vaccine available to us will not meet the immediate demand. We continue to ask for patience as vaccine supply improves to meet our needs.”

If you fall into the above categories, you can call 1-844-987-0099 to schedule an appointment STARTING ON JAN. 11.

Anyone who schedules an appointment will be required to show workplace identification or a valid ID as proof of age before vaccination.

The district currently has scheduled appointments for healthcare workers through January and says those calling to schedule an appointment should not expect to receive the vaccine immediately.

Pharmacies, doctors’ offices and other healthcare providers enrolled as COVID-19 vaccine providers may soon be offering vaccine in your county too.

Vaccination appointments are available Mondays through Saturdays. The shot will be given at drive-thru sites, and only those with an appointment will be allowed at those locations.

The NCHD covers these 13 counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.